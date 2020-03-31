Available Online

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Have you already steamrolled through your isolation snacks? The Girl Scouts have you covered cause they're always prepared. Shop Now
That's at least $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Shop Now at CampSaver
Stock up on that good quaran-protein thanks to these delicious combo packages, which include tasty treats like bacon-wripped filet mignons, gourmet jumbo franks, Redhook Amber Beer-battered shrimp, and Italian breaded veal patties. Shop Now at Omaha Steaks
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Puritan's Pride
Skip the store and get fresh fruits and veggies shipped to your door at no cost. Shop Now at Edible Arrangements
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
