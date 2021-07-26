Giraffe Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Garden Water Hose Reel for $110

Giraffe Tools · 21 mins ago
$110 $220
free shipping
Apply coupon code "F22ZRY2X" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Giraffe Tools
Features
- Hose guide
- 130-foot capacity
- Connector hose
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Double Couple 75-Ft. Expandable Water Hose with Nozzle
$18 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "7XQSXIE5" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Also available in 100-Ft. for $21.49 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Aomary via Amazon.
Features
- 9 function nozzle
- extra strength
- 3/4" brass fittings
Ends Today
Newegg · 9 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Sale at Newegg
up to 78% off
free shipping
Save on air conditioners, ice makers, pools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the Friedrich 16" 5,000 BTU Cooling Capacity Air Conditioner for $229 via code "MKTC52S6SYME" (low by $66).
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 wks ago
Woot Christmas in July
up to 73% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Celebrate getting halfway through 2021 (and look forward to what will hopefully be some cooler temperatures) with a whole host of Christmas decor, lights, patio furniture, heaters, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the Decorative Let It Snow Doormat 18" x 30" for $13.79 ($10 off).
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 days ago
Kimo 20V Cordless Blower
$35 $80
free shipping
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "4WL8YL3A" to get $25 under our mention from March and save $45. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KIMODirect via Amazon.
Features
- 150-MPH blowing speed
- variable speed trigger
- 200-CFM air volume
- weighs 2.7-lbs.
- Model: 6202
