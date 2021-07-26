Giraffe Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Garden Water Hose Reel for $110
Giraffe Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Garden Water Hose Reel
$110 $220
free shipping

Apply coupon code "F22ZRY2X" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Giraffe Tools

Features
  • Hose guide
  • 130-foot capacity
  • Connector hose
  • Code "F22ZRY2X"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
