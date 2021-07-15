Giraffe Stainless Steel Garden Hose Reel for $150
Giraffe Tools · 1 hr ago
Giraffe Stainless Steel Garden Hose Reel
$150 $200
free shipping

Take $50 off by applying coupon code "KA56HANZ", making this a low by $20. Buy Now at Giraffe Tools

Features
  • TPU glider
  • hose protector
  • 304 stainless steel body
  • metal handle with cover
  • Code "KA56HANZ"
  • Expires 7/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
