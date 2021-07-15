Giraffe Stainless Steel Garden Hose Reel for $140
Giraffe Tools · 10 mins ago
Giraffe Stainless Steel Garden Hose Reel
$140 $200
free shipping

Take $60 off by applying coupon code "K41G9D3F", making this a low by $30. Buy Now at Giraffe Tools

Features
  • TPU glider
  • hose protector
  • 304 stainless steel body
  • metal handle with cover
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "K41G9D3F"
  • Expires 7/24/2021
    Published 7/15/2021
    Verified 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools Giraffe Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register