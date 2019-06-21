New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 39 mins ago
$17 $45
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Ginsey Bamboo Folding Table/ Bench for $17.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Tips
- Buy two for $30
Features
- 100% bamboo
- water resistant
- collapsible design
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard
$71 $339
$11 shipping
Macy's offers the Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard in Dark Grey (pictured) or Greyish Beige for $79 plus $10.95 for shipping. That's $260 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $71. Buy Now
Features
- 5-level adjustable wood post attaching the headboard
- 2-level adjustable wood post attaching the bed frame
- It measures about 56" x 3" x 25"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Sectional Sofa
$600
free shipping
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $248. Buy Now
Macy's · 6 days ago
Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ Chaise
$2,999 $5,585
$200 shipping
Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise in Argento Stone Ivory or Smoke Grey for $2,999 plus $200 for shipping. That's $2,586 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $200 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- available with right or left-facing arms
- measures 124" x 124" x 32"
- one reclining piece
Amazon · 4 days ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now
Tips
- Matched at Hayneedle
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16" x 40" leaves
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Amazon Brand Furniture
Extra 15% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
13 Deals · 1 day ago
Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Girl Scouts Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almonds 12-oz. Package for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Ends Today
13 Deals · 13 hrs ago
Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6
free shipping
13 Deals offers the Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and about $2 less than you'd pay in local stores. Deal ends June 21. Buy Now
Tips
- Stocking up? Order 10 or more 21-packs and the per-unit price drops to $5.99.
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Hanes Unisex Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack
$22 $100
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Hanes Unisex ComfortWash Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack for $22.49 with free shipping. That's $4.50 per shirt, $2 less than our March mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $23 today. Buy Now
Tips
- the color is chosen at random
Features
- most men's sizes S to 3XL
13 Deals · 3 days ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
New
Ends Today
Home Depot · 1 hr ago
Security Cameras at Home Depot
up to 54% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 54% off a selection of security cameras. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of up to $300 on 17 items. Shop Now
New
Amazon · 40 mins ago
$5 Amazon Cash Credit
free w/ $20 credit add $5
free shipping
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Tips
- Amazon Cash allows you to add credit to your Amazon account by paying at participating retail stores, including GameStop, CVS Pharmacy, and KwikTrip
- The credit expires August 31
