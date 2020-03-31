Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Gillette Venus Platinum Extra Smooth Women's Razor
$5 $7
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 ship free.
Features
  • 1 blade refill
  • metal
  • water-activated ribbon of moisture
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
