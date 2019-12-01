Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor Holiday Gift Pack
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart

It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • includes 1 razor, 4 razor blades, 1 shave gel, and 1 body wash
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming Walmart Gillette
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register