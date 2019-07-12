New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$7 $8
Pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Gillette Fusion Ultra Sensitive Hydra Shave Gel Twin Pack for $6.77. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gillette Sensor2 Fixed Men's Disposable Razors
36 for $20 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gillette Sensor2 Fixed Men's Disposable Razor 12-Count 3-Pack (36 total) for $23.97. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $19.77. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Wahl Quick Cut 10-Piece Haircutting kit
$10
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wahl Quick Cut 10-Piece Haircutting Kit for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- five guide combs from 1/8" to 1"
- blade oil
- blade brush
- comb
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Solimo Men's MotionSphere 3-Blade Razor with 20 Cartridges
$11 w/ Prime $20
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Solimo Men's MotionSphere 3-Blade Razor with 20 Cartridges for $11.99. Checkout via Subscribe & Save, and avail of the 20% in-cart discount for a final price of $11.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Remington 18-Piece Vacuum Haircut Kit
$27 $39
free shipping
Amazon offers the Remington Vacuum Haircut Kit in Blue for $27.30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- It's available at Target for the same price.
- 6 length-altering combs
- right and left tapers
- styling comb
- cleaning brush
- sectioning clips
- storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
Amazon · 6 days ago
Tumakou T6 IPL Hair Removal System
$90 $200
free shipping
Uaike Beauty via Amazon offers the Tumakou T6 IPL Hair Removal System for $199.99. Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "4ZN3HDNB" to drop the price to $89.99. With free shipping, that's $110 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
- 5 treatment levels
- FDA approved
- includes LCD display, glasses, and power adapter
- intense pulsed light technology
- purports permanent hair reduction within 6 weeks
- Model: T6
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 day ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts
$9 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
