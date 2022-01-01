You'd pay $4 more elsewhere for this amount. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 3 PowerGlide floating razor blades
- Forward pivoting head
That's the lowest price we could find by $13 and a buck lower than our mention from last week. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for edging sideburns and strong beard lines
- platinum-coated stainless steel blades
- chrome-plated handle
Clip the $3 off on page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get the best price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now $19.39. Buy Now at Amazon
- lubrication strip
- Model: 4338374697
That's a low by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Park Slope Outlet via eBay.
- Soft ultragrip handle
- Fixed, non-pivoting head
- Lubrastrip
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in 3 days.
- 4D Flex heads
- 27 self-sharpening blades
- up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime
- Model: S1211/81
Clip the on-page coupon for a savings of $10, making it the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cleveland Julia via Amazon.
- unscented
- 100% natural ingredients
Apply coupon code "60UVWSMS" to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Elitribe via Amazon.
- 1.01-oz. bottle beard growth oil
- 2.71-oz. beard wash
- beard balm 1.71-oz. container
- portable beard comb
Apply coupon code "AFK6D62W" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Multi-Color at this price.
- Sold by Hawatour Global via Amazon.
- slant tip, angle tip, flat tip, and pointed tip tweezers
- curved eyebrow scissors
- leather case
- Model: HA-TW4ES1-MC
That's a savings of up to 52% off. Shop Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 1-piece for $65
- 2-Piece for $129
Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping for a savings of $6. Buy Now at SideDeal
They cost at least $15 new individually elsewhere (albeit new). Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Save $41 off list price and bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- DVD & Digital Download
- Convert up to 2 Tapes, or 2 Films, or 2 sets of 25 Pictures to Digital
- Send items to Kodak; they do the rest
