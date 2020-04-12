Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gigatent Pop-Up Pod Portable Shower
$19 $29
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available at this price in Green only.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping over $35.
Features
  • measures 36" x 36" x 69"
  • roll-up door with loop and toggle ties
  • sewn-on sand bag pockets
  • double-sided zipper pulls
  • nylon guy lines and metal stakes
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register