New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Gigatent Action Dome and Tepee with Tunnel Play Tent Set
$18 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Gigatent Action Dome and Tepee with Tunnel Play Tent Set in Multi-Color for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • curtain doors on dome and tepee
  • can be attached or used separately
  • includes carrying case and stakes
  • measures 134" x 48" x 67" when assembled and connected
  • Model: CT065
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Gigatent
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register