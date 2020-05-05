Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 58 mins ago
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Windforce OC 3x 8GB Graphics Card
$460 $500
free shipping

Give your ascension from consoles a boost at a $40 low. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • 8GB GDDR6 memory
  • 1,785MHz core clock speed
  • 3 82mm fans
  • metal backplate
  • Model: GVN207SWF3OC8GD
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
