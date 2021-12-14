New
eBay · 42 mins ago
$1,599 $1,799
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
Features
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core processor
- 15.6" 3840 x 2160 4K AMOLED HDR 400 display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro-64-bit
- Gigabyte Fusion RGB keyboard
- 2 Windforce Infinity 71-blade cooling fans
- DTS:X Ultra audio
Details
Comments
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Microsoft Surface Go 2 Pentium Gold 10.5" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
free shipping
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
Features
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Lenovo · 14 hrs ago
Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 Amber Lake 11.6" 2-in-1 Laptop
$349 $1,029
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Staples · 2 wks ago
Staples Laptop Deals
Up to 48% off
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
Microsoft Store · 2 days ago
Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro Ryzen 5 16" QHD Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$600 $910
free shipping
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
eBay · 3 wks ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 2 days ago
ASICS Men's Microflux Shoes
$45 $120
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 1 day ago
Super Loud Train Horn for Motorcycle/Car
$9.99 $13
free shipping
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
Features
- 300dB
eBay · 7 hrs ago
adidas Men's Alphatorsion Shoes
$38 $100
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". It's the best we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Grey
