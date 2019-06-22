New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$40 $120
free shipping
Macy's offers the Gibson White Elements 42-Piece Dinnerware Set in several styles (Square pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Deal ends June 22. Buy Now
Features
- 6 each of 10.6" dinner plates, 8.3"' dessert plates, 5.9" bread plates, 5.8" cereal bowls, 4.4" small bowls, 4" fruit bowls, and 2.9" dipping bowls
- ceramic construction
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/22/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
