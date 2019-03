Macy's offers the Gibson White Elements 42-Piece Dinnerware Set in several styles (Fleetwood pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $82 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $11 less in October at an all-time low. Each set serves six and includes three sizes of plates and four bowl types. Deal ends April 2.