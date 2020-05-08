Open Offer in New Tab
Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service
Free

Get a 30-minute one-on-one consultation with a Gibson tech and a follow-up 60-minute one-on-one Basic Guitar Tune Up Service, all for free. Shop Now

Features
  • get a professional walkthrough on changing strings, changing the action, conditioning the fretboard, and more
  • this is understandably limited to Gibson instruments (including sub-brands Epiphone, Steinberger, and Kramer)
  • if you don't own an instrument, you can get a guide on which one might suit you best
