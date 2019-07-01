New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
$43 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Gibson Home Essential Total Kitchen 83-Piece Combo Set in Black for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- 6-piece stainless steel cookware set
- 16-piece flatware set
- 16-piece dinnerware set
- 13-piece cutlery set with pine wood block
- kitchen tools, storage bowls, and more
Details
Comments
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
IKEA · 4 days ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5 $10
$5 pickup at IKEA
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
Amazon · 1 wk ago
T·G·Y Knife Set 5-Piece Kitchen Knives Set
$23 $40
free shipping
Triplemen via Amazon offers the T·G·Y Knife Set 5-Piece Kitchen Knives Set for $39.99. Coupon code "GPIPEYVO" drops the price to $22.79. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 3CR14 High Nitrogen Martensite stainless steel
- ergonomic handle
- non-slip
Walmart · 2 days ago
The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Cutlery Set
$40 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Cutlery Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- 1 8" chef's knife, bread knife, and sharpening steel
- 1 6" Nakiri knife
- 1 5" utility knife
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 1 3.5" paring knife
- 1 pair of kitchen shears
- Model: 121205.14R
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register