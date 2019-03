mahogany body & neck

22-fret rosewood freboard

Gibson 496 pickups

Tune-O-Matic bridge and Mini-Grover tuners

Today only, Guitar Center offers the Gibson 2017 Firebird Studio T Electric Guitar in Pelham Blue forwith. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $200 today, although most stores charge over $1,000. This American-made guitar features: