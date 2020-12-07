New
Macy's · 55 mins ago
Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace & Stud Earrings
$18 $100
pickup

It's $82 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 18" necklace chain
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/10/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Jewelry Macy's Giani Bernini
Women's Holiday Gift Guide Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register