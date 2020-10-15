That's $23 off and the best price it's been! Buy Now at Nintendo
- 3.4GB file size
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
For a limited time, revisit the classic with up to 35 players in battle. Shop Now at Nintendo
- This game will only be playable until March 31, 2021
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Save $10 on this underwater adventure game. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- rated "E" for everyone
Save on over 130 games from a variety of genres. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
You'd pay $22 more for the physical copy elsewhere. Buy Now at Nintendo
- Rated E for Everyone
- race on 18 official tracks
- more than 300 official unique bike components
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Nintendo
- 120 levels of addictive puzzle gameplay
This free trial includes access to several new release games, including Super Mario Bros. 35, and currently coincides with the free-play period for Overwatch. (It's also one of the few times this trial has been completely free.) Shop Now at Nintendo
- access to online gaming, saved game cloud storage, special offers, and more
