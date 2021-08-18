Get this offer toward a Dyson Airwrap from Rewards Giant: by completing mini-tasks

sponsored
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Remington 18-Piece Vacuum Haircut Kit
$25 $44
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we've seen and a low now by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removable blade system
- vacuum collects up to 90% of trimmed hairs
- includes 6 length-altering combs, barber scissors, & a convenient storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
eBay · 14 hrs ago
Dyson at eBay
extra 20% off
free shipping
Choose from 19 new, refurb, and open box vacuums, hair care items, and household fans; Plus, use code "PSAVEDYSON" to get an extra 20% off. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- $100 max discount, and 2 uses per account.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $329.99 ($269 less than a new one)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Botanic Hearth Peppermint Oil Shampoo and Conditioner 16-oz. Bottle Set
$23 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Botanic Health via Amazon.
Features
- w/ Keratin for thinning hair
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TopWigy 28" Wavy Silver Grey Wig
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off by applying coupon code "SAL6ZP8H". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey at this price.
- The Wine Red drops to $10.49 with the same code.
- Sold by Xingoukeji via Amazon.
Features
- ombre style
- synthetic
- heat resistant
- elastic breathable rosette mesh and adjustable straps
