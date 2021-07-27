GetUpside Cash Back App: Extra $0.20/gal. back on gas w/ coupon

sponsored
New
GetUpside · 38 mins ago
Extra $0.20/gal. back on gas w/ coupon
Earn cash back on gas, groceries, & restaurants near you. Plus, DealNews readers get an additional $0.20/gallon cash back bonus on their first gas offer with coupon code "DN20". Shop Now at GetUpside
Features
- To earn cash back, just claim an offer in the app, pay with any credit or debit card, and upload a picture of your receipt.
- Up to $0.25/gallon cash back at the pump and up to 20% cash back in the convenience store at major gas stations like Shell, BP, and more
- Up to 15% cash back at select grocery stores
- Up to 35% cash back at local restaurants
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Utz Party Mix 60-Pack
$13 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's an $11 low.
Note: This item is expect to ship in one to two months, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1-oz. bags
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Augason Farms Buttermilk Pancake Mix 52-oz. Can
$7.32 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $14 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 32 servings
- just add water
- up to a 10 year shelf life
- Model: 5-80121
- UPC: 000946801211
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Nishiki 5-lb. Premium Brown Rice
$5.26 via Sub & Save $5.54
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- low sodium
- non-GMO
- no sugar
- vegan
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Perrier Strawberry Carbonated Mineral Water 30-Pack
$11 via Sub & Save $12.06
free shipping w/ Prime
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price, which is a low by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Strawberry.
Sign In or Register