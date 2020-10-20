sponsored
Germ Shark LLC · 29 mins ago
Germ Shark takes up to 50% off hand sanitizing products. Shipping adds $6.99. The following products are available:
- Germ Shark Automatic Hand Sanitizer Stand with Dispenser for $149.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Germ Shark Hand Sanitizer Pump - Set of 2 500ml Bottles for $16.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Germ Shark Hand Sanitizer Spray for $39.97 (regularly $79.95)
- Germ Shark PX4 Hand Sanitizing Wipes - 275 Jumbo Size for $69.95 (regularly $99.95)
- GermShark Automatic Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Wall Mount Sanitizing Station for $59.97 (regularly $99.95)
- Germ Shark Hand Sanitizer Travel Size - Set of 3 60ml for $12.99
We want to make the world a safer place to live in our own little way. For every bottle bought, we will donate one 60mL Bottle of Germ Shark to first responders, medical professionals, senior citizens, the homeless, and other people in need all over the United States and, in fact, the entire world.
Germ Shark wipes and gallon sanitizers are made in the USA. Shop Now at Germ Shark LLC
Published 29 min ago
