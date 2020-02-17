Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 11 mins ago
Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Survival Knife
$20 $35
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Use coupon code "BG43" to get this price.
Features
  • 1/2 serrated high carbon stainless steel drop point blade
  • nylon sheath
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BG43 "
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Knives & Multitools That Daily Deal Gerber
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register