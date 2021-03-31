New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$15 $36
$2 shipping
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 3.4" blade
- lanyard hold
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Gerber Key Note Cutting Knife
$20 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list, and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- liner lock
- fine edge
- removable keychain
- measures 3.8" x 2" x 1"
- Model: 30-001691
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gerber Paraframe Mini Fine Edge Folding Knife
$7.97 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2.22" blade
- frame lock mechanism
- pocket clip
- Model: 22-48485
Amazon · 1 wk ago
True Utility FIXR Multi-Tool
$12 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 20 tools in 1, including bottle opener, nail cleaner, screwdrivers, cutting blade, wire stripper, and more
- measures 1" x 0.3" x 3.3"
- leather pouch
- Model: TU200HC
Amazon · 1 day ago
Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Multi-Tool
$6.57 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- carabiner clip
- stainless steel construction
- Model: ST029016
Amazon · 5 days ago
Kershaw Cinder Multifunction Pocket Knife
$7.64 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1.4" upswept tip
- 3Cr13 stainless steel blade
- glass-filled nylon handle
- built-in bottle opener
- measures 4.4" x 1.5" x 0.4" open (2.6" long closed)
- Model: 1025
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Lansky PS-MED01 BladeMedic
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- field repairs on all blades
- carbide, ceramic, & diamond sharpeners
- works w/ standard, serrated, gut hook, & fillet knives
- Model: 3143
13 Deals · 4 days ago
Sport Clip Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$6.49 $35
$1 shipping
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 20-hour battery
- built-in mic
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gerber Strap Cutter
$24 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- one handed deployment cutter
- MOLLE adaptable clip & malice clip
- lanyard hole, glass breaker, & blunt hook
- Model: 22-01944
Sam's Club · 1 day ago
Gerber 2nd Foods Fruit & Veggie Value Pack
$17 for members $21
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee. Shipping varies by ZIP, but tends to start around $2.50.
Features
- 30 4-oz. tubs
- non-GMO
Sign In or Register