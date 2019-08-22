Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Shard Keychain Tool in Silver for $5.42 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Old Timer Splinter Carvin' 6" Traditional Folding Whittling Knife for $15.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Legendary Blades Gator Machete for $18.56 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware Mini Pocket Pliers Multi-Tool for $12.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $12.78. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Whetstone Cutlery Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool for $12.09. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention as the best price we've seen. (It's also $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere.) Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
