New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$15 $35
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- serrated edge
- drop point
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 21 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gerber Key Note Cutting Knife
$20 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under list, and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- liner lock
- fine edge
- removable keychain
- measures 3.8" x 2" x 1"
- Model: 30-001691
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gerber Paraframe Mini Fine Edge Folding Knife
$7.97 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2.22" blade
- frame lock mechanism
- pocket clip
- Model: 22-48485
Amazon · 3 days ago
Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Carabiner Pliers
$15 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It ships in 1 to 2 months, but can be ordered at this price now.
Features
- needle nose pliers, wire cutters, serrated gripping jaws, knife, bottle opener, two screwdrivers and nail file
- Model: ST021901
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Kershaw Filter Knife
$16 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay at least $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3.2-Inch BlackWashed steel blade
- deep-carry pocketclip
- frame lock and SpeedSafe assisted opening
- Model: 1306BW
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Lansky PS-MED01 BladeMedic
$11 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- field repairs on all blades
- carbide, ceramic, & diamond sharpeners
- works w/ standard, serrated, gut hook, & fillet knives
- Model: 3143
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Smith's Jiffy-Pro Handheld Knife and Scissor Sharpener
$4.04 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-stage knife sharpening slots with crossed carbide blades and crossed ceramic rods
- scissors & game shears sharpening slot in handle with "floating" carbide rod
- soft grip handle with knuckle guard
- Model: 50185
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Waterproof Mattress Protector
from $19
$4 shipping
That's a savings of $76 off list price. Shop Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- It's available in Full for $4.99 more, in Queen for an additional $9.99, or in King for $14.99 extra
Sam's Club · 3 wks ago
Gerber 2nd Foods Fruit & Veggie Value Pack
$17 for members $21
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee. Shipping varies by ZIP, but tends to start around $2.50.
Features
- 30 4-oz. tubs
- non-GMO
Sign In or Register