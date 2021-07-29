Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $15

New
Related Offers
REI · 3 wks ago
Gerber Pocket Square Knife
$24 $32
pickup
That's a savings of $8. Buy Now at REI
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- Thumb lift that stores flush with handle
- 3" drop-point blade
- Removable and reversible pocket clip
- Model: 30-001363
Amazon · 2 days ago
Crankbrothers M19 Multi-Tool + Case
$20 $34
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 19 tools: 4 spoke wrench sizes, 2 Phillips head screwdrivers, 2 flathead screwdrivers, universal chain tool, and more
- includes tool flask
- Model: 16192
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Smith & Wesson Bullseye Axes and Knives Throwing Combo
$59 $95
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 sharpened edges
- full-tang stainless steel design
- includes 10" axes, 8" knives, & sheaths
Amazon · 5 days ago
Wolf Tatoo 11" Folding Pocket Knife
$17 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "YSLS7D22" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by WTT Shop via Amazon.
- Available in option A at this price.
Features
- 4.7" titanium plated stainless steel blade
- red wood handle
Amazon · 6 days ago
MTech Fixed Blade Neck Knife
$8.73 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 6.5"
- includes sheath
- Model: MT-20-14GY
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
GE Wireless LED Task Touch Light Swivel
$8.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Moves 120° vertically and 180° horizontally
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gerber Gear Barbill Minimalist Wallet
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a low by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- holds up to 7 cards
- elastic band
- Model: 30-001492N
