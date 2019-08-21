Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $10.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Shard Keychain Tool in Silver for $5.42 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Old Timer Splinter Carvin' 6" Traditional Folding Whittling Knife for $15.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Legendary Blades Gator Machete for $18.56 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware Mini Pocket Pliers Multi-Tool for $12.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $12.78. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Whetstone Cutlery Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool for $12.09. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
