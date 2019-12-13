Open Offer in New Tab
That Daily Deal
Gerber Bear Grylls Folding Sheath Knife
$10 $37
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 3.6" 1/2 serrated high carbon stainless steel blade
  • nylon sheath
  • Model: 31-000752
