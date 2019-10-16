New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 55 mins ago
Gerber Bear Grylls Folding Sheath Knife
$10 $26
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen (low now by $13.) Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • dual-sided thumbstud
  • ergonomic textured rubber grip
  • lock back
  • pocket survival guide
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools 13 Deals Gerber
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register