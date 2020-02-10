Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
George Men's Venetian Moccasin Slippers
$5 $10
pickup

That's half off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • Available in Chocolate Brown or Taupe
