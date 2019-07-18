Walmart offers the George Men's Summer Lounge Shorts in several styles (Dark Denim pictured) for $3.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.50. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42
Walmart offers the George Men's Woven Jogger Shorts in several colors (Stone Wash pictured) for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (Select colors are available for in-store pickup only.) That's a strong price for such a pair of shorts. Buy Now
- sizes S to XL
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
VtuAOL via Amazon offers the VtuAOL Men's Outdoor Lightweight Hiking Shorts in several colors (Blue pictured) from $19.89. Coupon code "WG5K2GER" cuts the starting price to $13.92. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in waist sizes from 30 to 36
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Cycling Shorts in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "LCY11544" drops the price to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
Walmart offers the George Men's Pique Stretch Polo in several colors (Blue Cove Heather pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- most regular and tall sizes S to 5XL
Walmart offers the George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $10.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of 100% cotton jeans. Buy Now
- most sizes 29x30 to 42x32
Walmart offers the George Men's Plain Toe Oxford Dress Shoes for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 7.5 to 13
