Walmart offers the George Men's Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Turquoise Plaid pictured) for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank discounts a selection of its men's polo shirts to $7.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $3 under last month's mention and a savings of up to $118 off list price. Buy Now
Aomo Love via Amazon offers its Aomo Love Men's Hawaiian Button-Down Shirt for $16.68. Coupon code "AHQ8GMUM" drops the price to $8.34. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Flex Collar Stretch Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $16.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Buffalo David Bitton Men's Utility Shirt in Laurier or Charcoal for $19.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Pique Stretch Polo in several colors (Blue Cove Heather pictured) for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $10.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of 100% cotton jeans. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat-Front Shorts in several styles (Pineapple pictured) for $8. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.50. Buy Now
Walmart offers 2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $19.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. At $9.92 per pair, that's tied with last month's mention, a buck less than buying them individually, and a great per-pair price for a pair of jeans generally. Buy Now
