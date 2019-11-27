Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
George Men's Sherpa Lined Denim Jacket
$27 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $2 under the lowest price we could find for a similar coat elsewhere, although most major retailers charge $35 or more for men's sherpa lined denim jackets (and even more for those jackets in big & tall sizes). Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) in most sizes from S to 5XL
