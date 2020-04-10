Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
George Men's Plaid Woven Flannel Sleep Pants
$9 $9.88
free shipping w/ $35

Bask in the glow of low-priced loungewear, tis the season. Buy Now at Walmart

  • A handful of sizes are priced at $2, but stock is extremely limited.
Features
  • in several colors (Black/White Plaid pictured) in select sizes from S to 5XL
