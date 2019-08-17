Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the George Men's Field Jacket in several colors (Greystone pictured) for $15.88 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention, $40 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Car Coat in Charcoal for $34.98. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $460 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's Waterproof Jacket in Brilliant Blue for $38.50 with free shipping. That's $31 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Shorts in several styles (Sidewalk pictured) for $7.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention, $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Denim Chukka Boots in Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Slide Sandals in Tan for $10.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
