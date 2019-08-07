- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the George Men's Casual Suede Slip-On Sneakers in Tan for $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Knit Sport Casual Sneaker in Grey for $16.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of shoes.
Update: The price fell to $13.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Denim Chukka Boots in Black for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Slide Sandals in Tan for $10.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Cole Haan discounts hundreds of select styles of men's and women's shoes and accessories priced $99 and below. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends August 8 at 6 am ET. Shop Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, (It's free to join.) Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Redmond Low Hiking Shoes in Cordovan for $35.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Light Wash pictured) for $10.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a very strong price for such a pair of 100% cotton jeans. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Turquoise Plaid pictured) for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Shorts in several styles (Sidewalk pictured) for $7.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention, $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
