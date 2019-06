That's the lowest price we could find by $2

With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Gorilla Super Glue 0.53-oz. Bottle forwith. ( Target charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find today by $2.Note: This item is part of Amazon's "add-on" program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more. However, Prime members can skip this requirement by placing the order to arrive on their scheduled Amazon Day.