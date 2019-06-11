New
Jomashop · 30 mins ago
up to 75% off + $5 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Georg Jensen pens and pencils. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS5" takes an extra $5 off, cutting starting prices to $134.99. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
LLP International Group via Amazon offers its LLP Double-Sided Mounting Tape for $15.90. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page and apply code "MQE29DNX" to drop the price to $7.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- .6" wide and 108-feet long
- rated to hold 5 to 20 pounds
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Gogloo Under Desk Foot Rest
$11 $27
free shipping
Gogloo via Amazon offers the Gogloo Under Desk Foot Rest in Black for $26.99. Clip the on page 10% off coupon and apply code "50TEM53J" to drop that to $10.79. With free shipping, that's $16 off, $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ergonomic design
- slide-proof mat
- tilt adjustable
- Model: FR-1
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Retch HP 61XL Replacement Ink Cartridge 2-Pack
$14 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Retch via Amazon offers the Retch HP 61XL Replacement Cartridge 2-Pack for $22.99. Coupon code "UAEXT4HL" cuts that to $13.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our previous mention, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Check product page for list of compatible models.
Features
- 1 black and 1 tri-color cartridge included
2 wks ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gorilla Super Glue
$3 w/ $25 purchase
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $2
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Gorilla Super Glue 0.53-oz. Bottle for $2.99 with free shipping. (Target charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find today by $2.
Note: This item is part of Amazon's "add-on" program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more. However, Prime members can skip this requirement by placing the order to arrive on their scheduled Amazon Day.
Tanga · 3 wks ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
Features
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
Jomashop · 47 mins ago
Baume Et Mercier Watches at Jomashop
Up to 80% off + coupons
Jomashop takes up to 80% off a selection of Baume et Mercier men's and women's watches. Even better, get an extra $20 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS20" or $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50". Plus, these orders qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Swiss Legend Watches at Jomashop
up to 94% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 94% off a selection of Swiss Legend men's and women's watches, with prices starting at $49.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.) Shop Now
Jomashop · 33 mins ago
Lamborghini Watches at Jomashop
Up to 88% off + $5 off
Jomashop takes up to 88% off a selection of Lamborghini men's and women's watches, with prices starting at $199. Plus, take an extra $5 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS5". Better yet, all orders qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
DB Degbit Sports Water Bottle
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Degbit Direct via Amazon offers the DB Degbit 350mL Sports Water Bottle in several colors for $9.99. Coupon code "WBKP38L5" cuts the price to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 1,000mL version cuts to $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members via the same above coupon code.
Features
- silicone seal
- nonslip grip
- BPA-free Tritan plastic construction
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Gesentur 360° Rotating Lawn Sprinkler
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Gesentur via Amazon offers its Gesentur 360° Rotating Lawn Sprinkler for $18.99. Coupon code "XRCVCVQU" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 arms
- 90° or 45° adjustable spray direction
- up to 32.8-foot spray distance
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers
from $7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
KomForme via Amazon offers its KomForme Toddler Kids' Hook & Loop Sneakers in several colors (Red pictured) from $10.99. Coupon code "LGNMQFFC" cuts the starting price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in toddler sizes from 5 to 11
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Hawatour Stainless Steel Nail Clipper Set
$3 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
HaWaTour Global offers its Hawatour Stainless Steel Nail Clipper Set for $5.09. Coupon code "YAYS3P46" cuts the price to $2.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, $2 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- small fingernail clipper with curved edge
- large toenail clipper with sharp edge
- non-slip handles
- made of 430 stainless steel
