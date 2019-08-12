- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Thirstystone Geometric Color Block Marble Serving Board for $36.99. Coupon code "BTS" drops it to $29.59. That's $32 off list and tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 11. Buy Now
AstroAI Corporation via Amazon offers the AstroAl 4-Liter Portable Mini Fridge in White for $43.99. Coupon code "PKHFGTCL" drops the price to $37.39. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 1.6-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge in Coral for $74 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors (Red pictured) for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Awow Digital via Amazon offers its Awow Atom 1.44GHz Mini PC Stick for $148.89. Coupon code "ZW5IVZ2K" drops that to $96.78. With free shipping, that's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
