New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Geniqua Twin Metal Bed Frame
$70 $112
free shipping

It's $42 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Search "223770319117" to find it in white.
  • Sold by bigbigwholesale via eBay.
Features
  • Bed frame only
  • 77.2" x 44.1" x 34.8"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Bed & Bath eBay
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register