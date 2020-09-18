Coupon code "DN20" drops it to $35 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- For 1 device. (3- and 5-device subscriptions are also available for $48 and $80 after coupon, respectively.)
- file versions, encryption, recovery backup, and more
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Use coupon code "DN15" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at StackSocial
- unlimited access to 1,500+ beginner to advanced yoga and fitness classes
Apply coupon code "DN30" for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 2TB of secure AES 256-bit encrypted storage
- unlimited number of devices
Apply coupon code "DN25" for a savings of $45 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Redeem your code within 30 days of purchase.
- Only available to new users.
- three devices max
- desktop & mobile access
- restrict kids from accessing inappropriate & adult content
- protects from phishing and malware websites
- Hide your data from trackers & activity analyzers
- Get rid of banners, pop-ups & video ads
Sign In or Register