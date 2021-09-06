Genesis Original Compound Archery Kit for $159
eBay · 20 mins ago
Genesis Original Compound Archery Kit
$159 $360
free shipping

That's a $61 low.

  • sold by Spreetail via eBay
  • adjustable draw length 15" to 30"
  • axle-to-axle length 35.5"
  • machined 6061-T6 aluminum riser
