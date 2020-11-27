New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
General Tools 5-Piece Offset Screwdriver Set
$8 in cart $16
pickup

Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a $6 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 1/4" and 3/8" slotted
  • #1 and #2 crosspoint
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Ace Hardware
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register