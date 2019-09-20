New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Generac 3,100-PSI 2.4-GPM Commercial Pressure Washer
$559 $640
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • OHV 212cc horizontal-shaft engine
  • 5 quick-click nozzles
  • low-oil shutdown sensor
  • two oversized never-flat tires
  • pressure control valve
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Generac
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register