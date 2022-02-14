New
GEN3 · 38 mins ago
$400 $450
free shipping
Apply code "DN50" to take an extra $50 off. That's a total savings of $300 off the list price. Buy Now at GEN3
Features
- up to 30-mile range
- integrated suspension
- folding frame
- integrated tail and headlights
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Joe's New Balance Outlet · 1 wk ago
New Balance Men's Q Speed Fuel Commuter Vest
$34 $65
free shipping
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
Features
- zippered and drop-in pockets
- back garment loop
- Model: MV11282BK
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hyper Bicycles 26" E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike
$398 $648
free shipping
It's a savings of $250 off list and a great price for an electric bicycle. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Banggood · 2 wks ago
26" 48V E-Bike Wheel Conversion Kit
$180 $280
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGDNwheel" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on ZIP. Ships from a US warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
- 1,000-watts
- 48V brushless gearless hub motor
- LCD display
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rad Cycle Products Max Racer PRO
$17 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Expect it to ship in 1 to 2 months.
Features
- seven levels of resistance
- folds down for travel and storage
- designed for bikes with quick release rear axle
- includes riser block
- measures 18" x 15" x 21.25"
- Model: 83-DT5070
Sign In or Register