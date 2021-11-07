New
GEN3 · 21 mins ago
From $400
free shipping
Use coupon code "100VERVE" to save $100 off the The Verve and the Verve Pro electric scooters. Plus you'll bag an accessory bundle with a hard case and combination lock. Shop Now at GEN3
Features
- 350W motor
- 20 mile range (standard) or 30 mile range (Pro)
- folding frame
Details
Comments
Sam's Club · 1 day ago
BMW Bike K1300S 12-Volt Electric Ride-On
$100 for members $130
free shipping
It's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- It's available in White or Red.
Features
- officially-licensed BMW product
- 3.7 MPH max speed
- 8 sounds
- 3 speeds + reverse
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- Model: K1300S
Ends Today
Macy's · 4 days ago
Discovery Kids Toy Tent Inflatable Dome
$13 $50
pickup
That's a savings of $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
- ages 3+
- measures 6x4-feet
- inflates in 30 seconds
- carrying case
- requires standard box fan (not included)
Ends Today
eBay · 5 days ago
Gotrax V2 Commuting Foldable Electric Scooter
$240 $600
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to get this deal. That's $60 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Gotrax Sports Scooter via eBay.
Features
- 8.5" pneumatic tires
- up to 15.5mph speeds
- travels up to 9-12 miles
- Model: GXL V2
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Melissa & Doug Giant Basset Hound
$40 $54
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
