Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gelish Soak-Off Gel Nail Polish Basix Care Kit w/ Remover & Cleanser
$75 $84
free shipping

That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Includes 4-oz. Nail Polish Remover 4-oz. Gel Polish Cleanser, 15ml Foundation base gel, 15ml Top It Off sealer, 15ml H bond nail prep, and 15ml Nourish cuticle oil
  • Model: 1900104-FULLBASIX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Makeup Walmart Gelish
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register