New
B&H Photo Video · 42 mins ago
Geko S200 Starlit 1296p Dash Camera
$70 $160
free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Geko S200 Starlit 1296p Dash Camera, bundled with a 16GB microSD card, for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now

Features
  • 1728x1296 resolution at 30fps
  • 2" LCD display
  • 140° field of view
  • night vision
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Automotive B&H Photo Video Geko
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register