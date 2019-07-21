Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Geko S200 Starlit 1296p Dash Camera, bundled with a 16GB microSD card, for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now
- 1728x1296 resolution at 30fps
- 2" LCD display
- 140° field of view
- night vision
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Covershield via eBay offers the OxGord Multi-Level Ramp Chock Block Pair for $22.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- support up to 11,000 lbs.
- Model: ACLR-02
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Amazon offers the Chamberlain Direct Drive Wall-Mounted Space-Saving Garage Door Opener Kit for $338.49 with free shipping. That's $23 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $57). Buy Now
- wall mount virtually eliminates noise and vibrations and frees up space overhead
- automatic door lock
- 3-button remote
- 2,100W remote lights
- WiFi & smartphone control
- safety sensors
- Model: RJO20
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- USB Type-C male connector
- HDMI, USB Type-A, VGA, and ethernet ports
- Model: GUH3C44
