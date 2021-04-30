Geico: Save hundreds on car insurance

sponsored
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon Basics AmazonBasics 12V 800mAh Battery Charger / Maintainer
$17 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $2 off list, and around $6 less than you'd pay for a similar charger elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- plugs into a 120V outlet
- for cars, motorcycles, boats, and more
- Model: 94030106
Advance Auto Parts · 1 mo ago
Rain-X Ceramix Detailer 22-oz. Spray Bottle
free after rebate
pickup
You'd pay at least $12 elsewhere for this product. Shop Now at Advance Auto Parts
Tips
- Rebate here
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- for exterior use
- HydroShield Polymer Blend formula
- repels water
- UV protection
- non-abrasive
- non-streaking
Crutchfield · 1 mo ago
Car Audio Outlet Deals
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
aspenoras.com · 3 days ago
37-Quart 12V Car Refrigerator/Freezer
$269 $538
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ASB50OFF" to save $380 off the list price. Buy Now at aspenoras.com
Tips
- Available in White.
Features
- touch control
- low noise
- -4℉ to 68℉
